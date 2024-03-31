Israel considered some of the employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to be involved in the activities of Hamas, and therefore proposed to UN representatives to disband the organization. The newspaper reported this on March 31 The Guardian with reference to sources.

According to the publication, the Israeli authorities proposed transferring from 300 to 400 UNRWA employees to another UN structure, or creating a new organization that would distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The newspaper notes that UNRWA assets could be transferred to a potential new structure, but the Israeli side has not specified plans for the management team and the security system for employees.

UNRWA Director of External Affairs Tamara Alrifai said the organization was not notified of such discussions.

“UNRWA has been systematically excluded from dialogue related to the coordination of humanitarian assistance in Gaza,” she said.

The Guardian emphasized that some UN representatives see this proposal as an attempt by Israel to declare the organization's refusal to cooperate regarding the famine in Gaza.

“If we allow this to happen, it will lead to us being completely controlled directly by the Israelis, and the UN will be directly involved in undermining UNRWA, which is not only the largest provider of aid, but also the largest bastion of the fight against extremism in Gaza,” said one UN official.

Earlier, on March 4, Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, during a speech at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, called for a review of the decision to dismiss employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) based on statements from Israel. Additionally, Nebenzya stressed that it is critical to restore funding to the agency.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Interim Government Mohammed Shtayyeh, in a meeting with US senators, called on them to resume funding for UNRWA. He noted that UNRWA provides aid to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians while Israel commits genocide against the people of Gaza.

Before this, on February 20, the UN World Food Program (WFP) stopped the supply of vital humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The organization explained its decision by saying that the level of security in Gaza does not allow the UN GDPR and UNRWA to carry out their work effectively and safely.

On January 27, The Washington Post, citing sources, reported the suspension of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after Israel said that some of the organization's employees were linked to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7 last year, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began retaliating against targets in the enclave.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.