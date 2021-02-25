Since the 2022 World Cup was assigned to Qatar in 2010, 6,500 migrant workers have died on construction sites, revealed the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’. FIFA downplayed the figure, saying that “the frequency of accidents at World Cup sites was low compared to other major projects” around the world.

Twelve deaths every week?

To determine this figure of twelve workers killed per week, The Guardian relies on statistics provided by the governments of these countries, the main suppliers of labor to Qatar. And the total number of deaths would be underestimated because data has not been collected from other countries, such as the Philippines or Kenya, which have many nationals working in Qatar.

Since 2010, Qatar has embarked on a massive construction program with roads, airports, public transport, hotels and stadiums to host the 2022 World Cup. The Guardian estimates that it is “likely” that most of these deaths are related to these plays.

“The mortality rate in these communities is within expectations due to the size of the population and demographics. However, every death is a tragedy, and no effort is spared to try to avoid them in our country,” said the spokesman for the government of Qatar.

Only 37 of the 6,500 workers died in the construction of the World Cup stadiums. Of these, 34 are not considered as work accidents by the local organizing committee. Some figures questioned by several experts. “There is a real lack of clarity and transparency surrounding these deaths,” Amnesty International said.

According to research commissioned by the United Nations International Labor Organization, workers face significant heat stress when working outdoors for at least four months out of the year.

FIFA minimizes controversy

“Behind the statistics are countless stories of devastated families who found themselves without their main breadwinner, fighting for compensation and confused about the circumstances of the death of their loved one,” the newspaper writes.

FIFA responded by recalling the “very strict health and safety measures” in place at the sites. The world soccer organization also assures that “the frequency of accidents in the works of the FIFA World Cup was low compared to other large construction projects around the world.”

In Qatar, 69% of the deaths of Indian, Nepalese and Bengali immigrants are classified as natural by the country’s authorities. This rate rises to 80% only in the case of Indians, for whom “acute heart or respiratory failure” is regularly reported. It is estimated that a total of two million immigrants went to work in Qatar, in the different construction sites of the World Cup.

Since 2010, Qatar has been the subject of various controversies, including suspicions of bribery in relation to the attribution of the tournament. In January 2021, the anti-corruption association Anticor became a civil party in the investigation into its attribution conditions and the role that Frenchman Michel Platini could have played.

This article was originally published by RFI