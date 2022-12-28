As every year for the last five years, the English newspaper put together the list of the hundred best soccer players of the year consulting with 119 judges made up of prominent coaches, former players and journalists from women’s soccer.
Once again, the best soccer player of the year chosen was Alexia Putellas, winner of two Ballon d’Ors and the first player to finish first in this survey for two years in a row. Recovering from the injury that did not allow her to play in the second part of the year (she missed the Euro), she is still number 1 for the majority. The second player with the most votes was Beth Meadfrom Arsenal, Euro champion with England.
the australian Sam Kerr takes third place, top scorer in the WSL and champion with Chelsea. The Barcelona player Aitana Bonmatí is in fourth place; for his part, Lena Oberford she came in fifth place and is the youngest on this list of five, at 21 years old.
The first to appear on the list in position 20 is none other than Christiane Endler, the Chilean goalkeeper champion of the Women’s Champions League with French Lyon. She will now assume the responsibility of trying to qualify Chile for the World Cup, when she will play the playoffs in February.
The second, in location 23, is the Brazilian Debinha, one of the figures of the last Copa América who just won Brazil and player of the Courage of North Carolina. Another Brazilian appears in position 72, Geyse, Barcelona player. Two positions behind, is the youngest player to enter this ranking and one of the revelations of the year: the Colombian Linda Caicedo.
At 82nd place, it is another Brazilian: Kerolin, also a NWSL player with the Courage. She, also a Copa América champion, augurs a huge future for her in the big leagues. And two positions behind, yet another Brazilian: Rafaelle, a player for Arsenal and the national team.
#Guardian #chose #players #South #Americans
Leave a Reply