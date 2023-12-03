‘Opikum’ means ‘guardian’ in Ukrainian. The Civil Guard baptized with this name the operation in which the agents hunted down a sexual predator who sexually assaulted four refugee children from that country at war in shelters in Cartagena.

The investigators called the operation that way, since it was the term with which they made the victims’ mothers, who did not speak Spanish, understand that they were going to pursue and arrest the man who had abused their children. And they assured them that they would not rest until they found him.

An interpreter from the NGO that provided psychosocial support to the group of displaced people in the port city was the one who raised the alarm on September 27. In one of the accompaniment sessions with Ukrainian citizens, a woman told her that two of her children had told her that they had been touched by a Ukrainian man who was displaced with this group.

The agents discovered that there were two other complaints from children, and in one of them there was sexual assault with carnal access.

The NGO contacted the Family and Minors Unit of the National Police (Ufam) to inform them of this testimony. When the events occurred in the area that is the responsibility of the Civil Guard, the national police transferred the information to the Benemérita agents and, immediately, the agents launched all the investigative machinery. “The first hours of an investigation are essential, so you have to act very quickly,” explains one of the civil guards who was in charge of the operation.

The testimony offered to the agents by the mother of the minors, accompanied by a psychosocial worker and a Ukrainian interpreter, showed the enormously vulnerable profile of the victims of sexual assaults. Minors of very young age, without family roots and displaced by a war conflict. “We put everything on hold and gave it an absolute priority.” The first information they gathered led them to a suspect, “but he had disappeared.”

By collecting statements from other members of the displaced group, the civil guards began to draw a pattern of behavior and situations that coincided in time, place and time. «We deduced that it must be a person who had carried out certain roles in that group of displaced people. He gained the trust of parents so that they would leave their children in his care. He organized games with them and proposed activities. When she was left alone, that is when she allegedly abused the children.

Locate it, absolute priority



Analyzing all the material they had at their disposal, they came to the conclusion that it was very possible that these were not the only two cases and discovered that there were two other complaints, one of them in which there was sexual intercourse with the minor.

It had to be found as soon as possible. But one of the main difficulties that the researchers encountered is that they were looking for a man with physical features that were too generic. It was a man, 40 years old, who was neither very tall nor very short; neither too thin, nor too thick; of Caucasian race; that he used to dress in very discreet clothing, a cap and sunglasses; that he spoke four languages ​​and that he had no roots in Spain.

The ability to speak several languages ​​made him even more dangerous, since it could make it easier for him to travel to another country and escape. Everything indicated that he was going to be very difficult to locate. «We moved Rome with Santiago. That week we completely devoted ourselves to following his trail, we watched frames from security cameras, we checked if he had taken a train, a bus, if he could continue through the area,” recalls the civil guard.

The Civil Guard specialists put into practice a technique for these cases and that is to analyze the time trajectory in the months and years prior to the suspect’s crimes. They could not go until the years in which he lived in Ukraine, but they could from the moment he entered national territory.

He arrived with a group of displaced Ukrainians at the beginning of 2022 in Spain, to the Lleida municipality of La Seu d’Urgell. From there he moved to Barcelona and, later, arrived in Cartagena.

«We contacted our Judicial Police colleagues in the area and asked for their collaboration. They did a tremendous job. With a case of this severity, there were colleagues who even called their superiors to cancel their vacations so they could work on the search. They were combing the town non-stop. Morning, afternoon and night. They focused on the surroundings of educational centers, parks, gardens… places where there were minors with the same profile, thinking that they could feel attracted to them. “In addition, they controlled all exit routes from La Seu d’Urgell towards France to prevent their escape.”

The NGO staff who work in the town collaborating in the reception of displaced people from Ukraine in Catalonia confirmed that they remembered this man and that on some occasion they had to tell him to separate himself from the children, because he was always playing with them. . They assured that he had a special interest in being in the company of minors. “All this reinforced the profile of the individual that we had established in Lérida,” recalls the researcher from the Armed Institute of Cartagena.

When he was arrested, he was wearing sunglasses with an integral recording device. Images and videos are being analyzed

An informant told them that the suspect was trying to leave the country because he knew he had been discovered. While he prepared his escape, he needed a roof to sleep on. The civil guards discovered that he had trust with a Spanish family with whom he established ties during his previous stage in the town. “He contacted them and asked them to stay the night, and that’s where he got caught. “We were correct in our hypothesis.” When the alleged pedophile was arrested, he was carrying sunglasses with an integral recording device, memory card and a camera on the bridge that connects the lenses. The images and videos they extracted are being analyzed and it is being checked whether he could have shared that content with other people over the Internet.

Once they tied him up with shackles, the civil guards breathed easy and rested after spending several frantic days on the trail of the sexual predator. The detainee was placed at the disposal of the La Seu d’Urgell Investigative Court, whose head ordered his entry into provisional prison.

“The satisfaction was not so much the arrest of this person, but rather having been able to prevent him from continuing to cause harm, because, with his profile, we are almost sure that sooner or later he would have acted against a child again.” ‘Operation Opikum’ remains open until the seized technological storage devices are analyzed and it is determined if they contain files related to the investigation.