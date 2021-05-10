Lovers of absurd humor and fantastic literature still mourn the departure of the huge Terry pratchett, the creator of the ineffable Discworld, located in a distant place, lost between parallel universes, supported by four elephants that rest on the shell of a giant star tortoise called Great A’Tuin. Every flat-earther’s wet dream underpins its comic tone and exceptional character from the first book where it is portrayed, among more than forty published titles that enjoy legions of followers. The iconic literary saga of the singular British writer, published between 1983 and 2015, fuses fantasy and science fiction with an overwhelming imagination. With a measured parodic touch, metalinguistic winks, a certain flirtation with steampunk – Victorian-era airs mixed in a clever turmix with a futuristic gothic and industrial look – and an unprejudiced revisitation of folkloric concepts and legends that have nurtured great letters such as Tolkien, Shakespeare or Lovecraft himself, Pratchett creates his own imagery, a rich conglomeration of ideas that allow him to elaborate sharp metaphors about our own existence. The Serie ‘The guard’, recently released on our screens, in Movistar + a chapter per week, is inspired by the essence of the work of this long-awaited creator. He does not directly adapt any of his texts, although he does look at some indispensable volumes such as’ Guards! Guards? ‘,’ Men-at-arms’, ‘I am voting!’, ‘The fifth elephant’, ‘Night watch’, ‘Monstrous regiment’ or ‘Full steam ahead’, to name a few examples.

It is not the first time that Pratchett’s ingenious material comes to life in real image, there is the well-known ‘Good Omens (good omens)’, based on the book he co-wrote with the great Neil Gaiman, available on Amazon Prime. ‘Johnny and the Dead’, ‘The Color of Magic’ or ‘Going Postal’ they are other audiovisual versions that have not enjoyed much popularity. With the full-screen credit “Somewhere in a Distant Second Dimension Long Ago” begins this BBC Studios production of eight deliveries created by Simon Allen (‘The Musketeers’), under the realization of Craig Viveiros (‘Tin Star’), Emma sullivan (‘Into the Deep’) and Brian Kelly (‘The Loch’). ‘The guard’ merge several genres, relying on a police intrigue as the central axis, in a futuristic aesthetic setting, visually attractive, the most remarkable of a show that seems confusing, despite having suggestive elements and an imaginative and accurate artistic direction. If the starting literary work is not known, it is not easy to empathize with the tone of the story right off the bat. Nor do references flow as they should. By not being a faithful adaptation, the very connoisseurs of Pratchett’s legacy can be lost. In fact, the reviews are being very tepid. The writer’s own daughter, Rhianna Pratchet, disassociated herself from the project and commented, prior to the series premiere, that “she did not have an iota of the DNA of her father’s work.”

Noise and nuts



The series is aware of its peculiarity. At the end of the chapter that opens the adventure, a character states emphatically with healthy irony: «At first it gets heavy, but then it gets hooked ». It cannot be defined better. Getting acquainted with a world where trolls coexist with lycanthropes, histrionic patrolmen, bizarre assassins, goblins and other fantastic and mythological creatures, including dragons, is not a dish for all tastes. Sly and eccentric, it may recall in its concept the cult series of the eighties ‘Red Dwarf’, that space delirium, or the wonderful ‘The heroes of time’, by Terry Gilliam and the fabulous Monty Python. Richard Dormer, the face of Beric Dondarrion in ‘Game of Thrones’, stars in a steamy investigation that forces him to explore every corner of the city of Ankh-Morpork, a chaotic Discworld metropolis where organized crime reigns. There are the guilds of thieves and murderers that support each other, dividing the cake according to their own rules. Controlling the high level of corruption is the complicated task of the squad that gives the series its title, a supposed group of law enforcement officers that looks more like a gathering of Alcoholics Anonymous. His authority seems to be the only one that exists in a decaying city where terrible supernatural catastrophes are coming. In reality, they will have to rebel against the established order.

Sam adewunmi (‘The last tree’), Marama corlett (‘The city and the city’), Adam Hugill (1917), Joe Eaton-Kent (‘Don´t Forget the driver’), the voice of Ralph Ineson (‘The Witch’) and Lara rossi (‘Tierra firme’) complete the main cast of ‘La Guardia’. Each role has its peculiarities. There is no more grotesque patrol. A somewhat clueless red-haired human adopted by a gang of dwarves, a punk-loving wolf girl, a female warrior seeking revenge who has a mini-dragon as her pet, a giant stone troll with too much heart, and a coroner. gender non-binary who is haunted by his ghosts. Leading this squad of debatable champions of justice we find a hysterical subject, captain in command, who is brought to life with note by a cartoonish Dormer. ‘The guard’ it is a diversion out of the ordinary, for the good and the bad. At times unhinged, it has so many details that it can be enjoyed if it does not cloud the mind of the audience first. It is not easy for him to find an audience devoted to the cause. The world it unfolds is unusual, a mosaic of iconic figures from literature and popular culture in a setting that is out of the ordinary. His sarcasm and extraordinary sense of humor can make an outsider viewer uncomfortable. In addition, Prachet’s spirit is breathed, but it is manipulated in such a way that more than one parishioner will tear their clothes, not without a certain reason.

‘La Guardia’ is broadcast by Movistar +.