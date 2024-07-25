TURIN. The Council of the Communications Regulatory Authority in its meeting yesterday resolved, with the opposing vote of Commissioner Elisa Giomi, the amount of fair compensation due by Microsoft for the online use of Gedi Gruppo Editoriale SpA’s journalistic publications on the Bing search engine. This is the first measure adopted by Agcom involving an information society service provider other than media monitoring and press review companies. “The Authority, according to the procedure governed by the Regulation referred to in resolution no. 3/23/CONS – the note reads – assessed the economic proposals formulated by the parties and deemed that none of these complied with the criteria set out in Article 4 of the Regulation itself. It therefore determined the fair compensation due to Gedi in accordance with Article 12 of the Regulation.”

“With this decision, the Authority also expressed its opinion on the definition of “very short extract” – it continues – interpreting the qualitative criterion dictated by the legislator in light of the change that has characterized the supply and demand for information in the new social context”. “In the case of use of journalistic publications by providers other than media monitoring and press review companies – Agcom continues – the fair compensation due to publishers is calculated on the basis of the provider’s advertising revenues deriving from the online use of the publisher’s journalistic publications, net of the publisher’s revenues attributable to the redirect traffic generated on its website by the journalistic publications used online by the provider. A rate of up to 70% is applied to this calculation basis”.