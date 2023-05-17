The report that the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (CHG) will issue in the coming weeks on the tourist macro-urbanization that they want to build in Trebujena (Cádiz), next to the Guadalquivir marshes and in front of the Doñana natural park, will be negative, as confirmed sources of the organism to this newspaper. The CHG is the one who has the last word to give the green light to this project that plans to build a golf course, several hotel complexes and 300 luxury homes on 2,000 hectares of land in floodplain, after the Junta de Andalucía issued a Declaration Favorable Strategic Environment on April 12, at the expense, as recognized by its spokesperson and Sustainability and Environment Minister, Ramón Fernández Pacheco, of the final approval of the entity that manages the Guadalquivir basin, dependent on the central government.

The technical report to be issued by the CHG must pronounce on the risk of flooding and the availability of water resources. It is on this second point that the bulk of the body’s opposition is based, since, according to the sources consulted, “the authorization to build on land in the maritime-terrestrial public domain is the responsibility of the Junta de Andalucía”.

The report presented by the Trebujena City Council on the complex’s water supply indicates that the water would come from the Guadalete-Barbate basin, a basin over which the CHG is not competent. However, the document also indicates that two treatment plants will be built for urbanization and irrigation that would be installed in the Guadalquivir demarcation and indicates that water from some channels and rainwater from that river will be used. It is in these two circumstances that the CHG will deny the authorization because “water concessions cannot be granted and it is not planned.” The project foresees a total consumption of 850,000 cubic meters of water —slightly higher than what the 7,000 residents of Trebujena consume, according to estimates by Ecologistas en Acción―.

On the flooding of the 2.3 million square meters, the CHG sources are visibly upset with the attitude of the Board. “You know, because the irrigation maps are at your disposal, that this area is floodplain, if you were in such a hurry to grant the concession, you could have consulted them because they are public,” they point out. The body that regulates the Guadalquivir basin recalls that the confederations are in charge of making the flood risk maps, but that the competition over the flooding of the public terrestrial domain, which is the case in which the Trebujena tourist macro-complex would be found It is up to the Board.

“The CHG will inform the City Council that the location of the urbanization and the golf course are clearly in a flood risk zone and in a preferential flow zone, but it is the only thing that can be done”, indicates the interlocutor consulted. It is to the Andalusian Government that, he insists, “it is up to the promoter to transfer the indications so that, if he deems it appropriate, the necessary measures are carried out to reduce flooding.”

“absurd decision”

This same morning, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, reiterated that she did not believe that the macro-project was going to be built because it was projected on floodplains. “I do not understand how it is possible that the Junta de Andalucía has made such an absurd decision and, obviously, the CHG will let them know,” she pointed out. The Andalusian government insists that it has not authorized anything “because it has no powers” and that it has limited itself to “issuing the strategic environmental declaration”, as Fernández Pacheco has maintained, who yesterday returned to transfer all the responsibility to the CHG, assuring that the five reports that depended on his department were positive, but that they had demanded the final one from the confederation on three occasions, without obtaining a response. “We could have waited or acted,” he said on Tuesday after the Governing Council to insist that if the CHG report was negative, his authorization would lapse.

It is not the first time that the Junta de Andalucía points to the CHG as ultimately responsible for decisions or measures that it promotes. First, it was with the law for the expansion of irrigation in Doñana, which modifies the urban classification of agricultural land, granting water rights to farmers, which the CHG has already said that it will not be able to deal with it because the water from the transfer of the Tinto, Odiel and Piedra is already engaged.

The last controversy has been on account of the Rocío pilgrimage. In the midst of the drought and with the Guadalmar river without a drop of water, the Ministry of the Presidency asked the confederation to unbalance water to fill the Quema ford, a farm in the province of Seville through which several brotherhoods pass and in which which pilgrims are usually baptized, so that the animals could drink. From the CHG it was recalled that the water would only be released if the farmers, who are its recipients, requested it and that it would never be done exclusively to fill the Quema. Finally, they have requested that the water be released in June, so the ford will be empty, a circumstance that has not bothered the brotherhoods at all, upset that El Rocío has entered into the water war that the Board maintains with the central government.

