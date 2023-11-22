Recognized as the most important literary festival in the Spanish-speaking world, the Guadalajara Book Fair returns in 2023 determined to “build a union of cultures”, according to this year’s motto, in which the European Union will be the guest of honor. More than 800,000 people are expected to attend for nine days to enjoy more than 630 book presentations and dozens of artistic activities, with authors and exhibitors from all corners of the planet. A team of journalists from France 24 will be present to bring you the highlights of the event.

#Guadalajara #International #Book #Fair #arrives