General appearance of the visitors to the Guadalajara International Book Fair (Mexico) and the Hay Festival sign. (Photo by Héctor Guerrero)

The Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) and the Hay Festival have been awarded this Tuesday with the Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities of 2020. Gathered telematically, the jury recognizes the work of two of the largest cultural events in the world, their influence, travel and international projection. Two festivals with the book as the main attraction and the physical encounter with large audiences as the reason for being. The award comes at a delicate moment for both, forced to test the new rules of the post-pandemic world as they go.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair is the largest publishing event in Spanish and the second in the world only behind Frankfurt. But while in Germany it is more of a business meeting for book professionals, in Mexico the publishing industry is open to the masses. The last edition, held for nine days in December 2019, closed with more than 800,000 visitors, 24,000 publishers, 800 authors from more than 35 countries and almost 21,000 professionals.

Its director, Marisol Schulz, had been strictly following the confinement since March. The call from the Princess of Asturias Foundation was the first push to return to the office almost three months later. “We are in a moment of uncertainty but it is still too early to confirm how the next edition will be held,” he says by phone. “We are evaluating different scenarios, depending on the sanitary measures to be taken between now and December and, above all, on the international agenda. We still don’t know who will be able to travel and who will be able to participate ”.

Founded in 1987 with the support of the University of Guadalajara, the second most important city in the country, the fair managed to overcome the first reluctance that the proverbial Mexican centralism generated in the publishing world. The great names of world literature have passed through its corridors. The list of winners of the prize awarded by the fair itself, the FIL of Literature to Romance Languages, is proof of the brilliance of the event: Nicanor Parra, Juan Marsé, Claudio Magris, Emanuel Carrère or Ida Vitale.

The Hay Festival team was caught by the news all over the world. Its founder, Peter Florence, is in Wales; the director of the festival in Spain, Sheila Cremashi, in Madrid and the international director, Cristina Fuentes la Roche Madrid, in London. The festival, of British origin, was born in 1988 in Hay-on-Wye, a Welsh town of about 1,800 inhabitants. A small city “known then for the large number of bookstores, especially used books, which had become a claim not only for bibliophiles, but for tourists in general,” underlines the award’s ruling.

Held annually for 11 days in late May and early June, Hay has been expanding its territory to a handful of countries and its focus of action from literature to human rights, journalism, music, cinema, science or technology. The original edition in Wales recently concluded in full digital format. “When the crisis broke out in March we were about to present the full program. It was hard to have to cancel because we had already spent a lot on preparing for the physical event. But we have found a lot of support from sponsors and institutions and the digital event was a success with more than 400,000 attendees and a lot of activity in the chats of the talks, ”says its international director by phone from London.

Since 2006, the contest became itinerant and began to hold similar events in different cities, with a strong trend towards the Spanish-speaking world. From Spain to Colombia and Peru. Their next call will be from September 3 to 6 in Querétaro, Mexico, and they are considering it in digital format. For the next appointment, Segovia, in September, they aspire to be in person, as well as the event next January in Cartagena de Indias. “The crisis is definitely going to change the way festivals are held. It is very interesting that technologies allow us that people from all over the world who wanted to come and could not, can now participate for the first time in the magic of conversation ”, points out its international director.

The Princess of Asturias has returned to bet with this award for a double recognition. Last week, the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts went to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams. The award is endowed with a sculpture by Joan Miró, a diploma, a badge and 50,000 euros. Twenty-eight candidates from 15 nationalities were competing for the 2020 Communication and Humanities award. This is the third prize this year that is announced. Before Morricone and Williams, the Princess of Asturias de la Concordia recognized the Spanish health workers who have faced the global pandemic of covid-19 from the front line.