Although Rockstar still does not make the official announcement, the leaks do not stop, and now GTA 6 map has been leaked, or at least part of it. And this leak aligns with previous leaks. We had the first glimpse of the supposed GTA 6 map in early 2020. It was two images. Later there was a second leak, and the map matched the previous leaked images. And now a new leak of the GTA 6 map has appeared.

It seems that different leaks of the GTA 6 map, are connected and would be part of the same map creation process. And while these are likely fakes, they are impressive fakes. However, given the null official information that has been received from the game, this kind of alleged leaks serve to keep us informed of what the future of the game could be.

The GTA 6 map would have been leaked

The first image that started this series of leaks from the GTA 6 map showed a large expanse of land, complemented by some presumable islands. According to other previous leaks, the large map may be Vice City and its surroundings, while the smaller islands are several islands in the Caribbean. In any case, when the big map was leaked, half was incomplete. This new leak fills this incomplete half.

It doesn’t reveal much, but when you put the various leaks together, they show three large landmasses with more than one large city and a variety of smaller islands. This is the list of each of these leaks from The map of GTA 6:

Multiple leaks, trusted and unreliable, have the game’s central location in Vice City, the fictional version of the series in Miami. However, there has been some disagreement over the rest of the game map. Some claim that the GTA 6 map is reinforced with various Caribbean islands. Others claim that the game’s other central location is South America, while some say the map will include several American cities. These images seem to give credit to the game that takes place in Vice City and the Caribbean.