Finally the engines of the Italian GT Championship are rekindled, in Imola the penultimate round of the Sprint series starts again and between confirmations and some pending, the tricolor series could arrive with as many as thirty-five cars. Let’s go step by step, to remember first of all that the best six out of eight results are valid and therefore it is important to take home as many points as possible.

There is no ranking dedicated to “PRO” and therefore the absolute drivers that see the Greco-Crestani couple (Easy Race) in the lead with eight points ahead of Agostini-Ferrari (Audi Sport Italia) which in turn have only one point more than teammates Mancinelli-Postiglione. On equal points Frassineti-Ghiotto, always 33 points but for the occasion Alberto di Folco joins the “Frax”, due to the concomitance of Luca who will be at the Nurburgring. More detached Hudspeth, Di Amato and Fuoco. The former will be absent for work reasons, so Daniel Zampieri, already seen with Scuderia Baldini in the Endurance series, will share the cockpit with Carrie Schreiner. The second Imperiale Racing crew will also be part of the match with the young Middleton flanked by Mateo LIarena.

In PRO-AM Perolini-Ceccotto (LP Racing) will try to stretch, thanks to the victory in race 2 at Misano they will try to end the fight early. Up until now, the two from LP Racing have always scored points and the twenty points advantage helps. Not to be underestimated are the direct rivals Segù-Baruch and the possible comeback of Cressoni-Mann (AF Corse), winners of the 2020 title. Do not forget the BMW M6 of Comandini-Zug. The results of the Honda NSK are fluctuating, but Guidetti-De Luca (Nova Race) can do well and the math should still keep them in the race for the laurel.

In GT3 AM Chudaroglu has to score points, the five points ahead of Zanotti, alongside him Jorge Cabezas, are few and Schirò (Kessel Racing) is close and he will be here again with the DOC Steve Earle. On the track in # 51 we find Casè-Mann (Af Corse) who this season are back behind the wheel and could have their say in Imola.

Riccardo Pera is back in GT4, the driver from Lucca will join Mattia Di Giusto fighting for the PRO-AM title. Between the help of Pera and the full score of the first two rounds, the Ebimotors driver could close the title speech early. Enrico Bettera is back who will have Fulvio ferri at his side on the Mercedes of Nova Race as well as teammates Di Fabio-Magnoni, Neri-Fascicolo could not miss on the M4 by Ceccato.

The grouping of the GT Cups was large with eleven cars entered. After the double at Misano, Mugelli-Pegoraro must watch their backs from Risitano-De Marchi, the latter in search of the first victory of the season. There are twelve lengths to make up for them. The Linossi-Vebster duo are still in the running for the title as they absolutely must collect heavy points. Sernagiotto is seen again with Alessandro Cozzi aboard the 488 of Af Corse as well as Sbirrazzuoli-Delacour, while Barbolini will have “Aramis” at his side. Dionisio and his new father Barri will be at the wheel of Team Italy’s Huracan, while Lino and Carlo Curti with Tsunami’s Porsche. Krypton takes the field with La Mazza-Nicolosi and Berton-Riva. Let the show go on stage.