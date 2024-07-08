VEB.RF Deputy Chairman Klepach: Russia’s GDP May Grow by 3.8 Percent in 2024

By the end of 2024, the growth rate of Russian GDP will most likely be 3.8 percent. This forecast was given by VEB.RF Chief Economist Andrey Klepach, his words are quoted by TASS.

The Deputy Chairman of VEB noted that by the end of December the Russian economy will “most likely” be able to reach the above-mentioned level of growth. Klepach gave such an assessment on the sidelines of the Innoprom forum and exhibition.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expects the national economy to grow by about 5 percent in the first half of 2024. He also recalled that in the first quarter, Russia’s GDP increased by 5.4 percent, and by 3.6 percent in 2023.

Putin had previously stated that the current growth rates of the Russian economy exceeded the world average. According to him, such dynamics were achieved largely due to increased production in non-raw materials industries.