The International Monetary Fund expects the Jordanian economy to grow by about 2.7 percent this year.

Jordan has witnessed an improvement since the beginning of this year in tourism income figures and expatriate remittances, which affect the country’s foreign currency stock.

At the end of last August, the Jordanian government announced its intention to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund about implementing a new economic reform program to meet financing requirements.

The IMF team and the Jordanian authorities announced last May that they had reached an agreement at the expert level regarding the sixth review of the economic reform program supported by the Fund through the Extended Financing Program, which will raise the total financing disbursements since the start of the program in 2020 to 1,300 million drawing rights units. Private (about $1.75 billion).

As the existing program with the Fund approached its end in March of next year, a Jordanian government delegation consisting of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and the Governor of the Central Bank, visited Washington and met with the US Secretary of the Treasury, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, and the Director of the IMF.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh considered that the current extended facilitation program with the Fund has strengthened the Kingdom’s financial and monetary stability, and spared its economy the inflationary pressures to which similar neighboring oil-importing markets were exposed.