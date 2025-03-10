The economy of Castilla y León increased 3.5 percent in 2024, eight tenths more than in 2023 (2.7 percent), driven by agriculture, industry and exports and would have rebounded something else if the construction sector and gross fixed capital formation (investments) would have registered a higher level of growth.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernández Carriedo, in the presentation of the regional accounting data corresponding to the year 2024 when Castilla y León stood Three tenths above growth for Spain (3.2 percent) and exceeded the European data 3.5 times (EU’s GDP has risen 1.0 percent and that of the euro zone 0.9 percent).

Fernández Cariedo has also emphasized The relevance of exports for the Autonomic Gross Domestic Product And he explained that without them the economy of Castilla y León would have grown 2.9 percent, six tenths less.

On the other hand, it has meant that the growth of the economy in 2024 has overcome the forecast of the Board for last year That, as he recalled, he was reviewed up in mid -October when 3.0 percent was estimated. “The expectations have been surpassed by the reality that has grown more than the last upward revision,” said the counselor, who has reaffirmed that the economy of Castilla y León will continue to grow in 2025 but at a lower pace and has been ratified in the estimation of 2.0 percent.

“The figure is among the highest growth in the historical series,” said Cariedo. In fact, it is the second highest rebound in the last decade -if counting the postpandemics effect of 2021 and 2022 -, only surpassed by 4.7 recorded in 2016, the year in which regional exports began their takeoff.

On the forecast for this year, Carriedo has limited himself to saying that “the end of 2024 growth is lower and seems to be a trend that can be consolidated.”