They are everywhere. They travel through the streets of Mexico City, they are in sponsored videos of influencers on social networks and even on the shirt of the national champion soccer team. Chinese brand cars are increasingly popular in Mexico, a country that manufactures vehicles for export to the United States. And they are becoming a new tension between the two North American countries.

Mexico is the second receiving market for Chinese cars worldwide, after Russia, according to data from the supply company Linked Global Solutions (LGS), which specializes in business between China and countries in Latin America. In one year, Mexico has purchased 260,000 Chinese vehicles, according to the company.

According to the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), the share of the car market of Chinese brands rose almost 6% in September to reach 19.4% in the first nine months of 2023. Most are imported and demand It is such that, in October, port authorities in Michoacán assured that there were not enough sponsors to remove the Chinese cars from their ships, which is why congestion was generated. But, although the Mexican market could be attractive for China, this is not the final objective.

“We are concerned about how the People’s Republic of China is preparing to flood the United States and global markets with automobiles, particularly electric vehicles, underpinned by massive subsidies and long-standing localization and other discriminatory policies,” five congressional lawmakers wrote in US to the White House Trade Representative, Katherine Tai in a letter sent on Tuesday.

Both the United States and the European Union have intensified a trade war against China and cars, as well as the production of semiconductor chips, have been at the center of investigations for predatory practices, tariffs and restrictions. This new geopolitical advance drives companies from countries in the West to look for alternatives to relocate their factories to China, a trend known as nearshoring.

The US “must be prepared to address the next wave of Chinese vehicles that will be exported from our other trading partners, such as Mexico, as Chinese automakers look to strategically establish operations outside of China to take advantage of preferential access to the US.” “U.S. market through our free trade agreements and avoid any specific tariffs on China,” say the legislators and mention three manufacturers that have already established themselves in Mexico: BYD, Chery and SAIC Motors. To nip the problem in the bud, lawmakers are asking Tai to open an investigation.

It is not only the automotive sector that China is entering in Mexico, but it is the most important because, for Mexico, cars are taking the place that oil previously had. The contribution of the automotive industry to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 4.8% and its exports are the main source of foreign currency. It generates one million direct jobs and, due to its wide spread, generates 3.5 million indirect jobs. 22% of the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that entered in the third quarter of the year went towards this industry.

It is difficult to know how much of this investment comes from China, since the role of the Chinese public sector in foreign investments, as well as its particular way of doing business, makes the capital flows that enter the country invisible. If legislators in the United States are aware of three companies that arrived in Mexico, the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) only recognizes two.

“There are two Chinese brands that are part of the AMIA [SAIC Motor y Chirey Motor]. There are two more that are under review,” José Zozaya, president of the AMIA, says on the phone, “I cannot mention the two that are under review.” Not all brands assemble in Mexico and it is also difficult to locate Chinese assembly companies. The association has a list of 21 car manufacturers in the country, and none of them are Chinese, despite the fact that JAC Motors has been assembling vehicles in the state of Hidalgo for 16 years.

Behind the rapid growth in the country is an “aggressive” strategy of low prices and financing options, Zozaya says. “They have been conquering as part of their strategy to enter a new market for them,” she adds. Mexico, a country that assembles cars sold to the United States, is choosing to import Chinese cars. Of the cars produced in Mexico, 90% are exported and the remaining 10% are sold domestically. This is not enough to supply the market, so 60% is imported.

This week, the Spanish bank BBVA announced that it will be the financier of Geely, one of the best-known Chinese brands that has been sold in Cuba for almost 20 years. For its part, the Mexican subsidiary of the Chinese manufacturer Chery Automobile, which in Mexico is called Chirey, became a sponsor this summer of the champion team of the Mexican soccer league, the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, state in where they plan to open an assembly plant, according to what the general director told the newspaper The Economist.

China’s big bet, as American lawmakers pointed out, is its electric and hybrid cars, which it already produces at a higher rate than in any other country. In Mexico, the lack of infrastructure they require, such as charging stations, is holding back interest. Only 5% of cars in Mexico are electric or hybrid, according to the AMIA, and of those, only 5% are Chinese.

Electric vehicles are imported into Mexico tariff-free thanks to a decree that expires in September of next year. What Mexico decides to do with this decree will be key for its relationship with the United States, says Juan Carlos Baker, one of the negotiators of the free trade agreement, the USMCA. The trade agreement establishes that the regional content of the products to be exported to the United States and Canada must be 75%.

“If these companies arrive, they will have to spend a number of years before they develop all their supplies in the automotive industry, especially if they are high-end electric cars, since it will take years before they can certify their suppliers.” . Right now, I find it very difficult to think about what they are going to export to the United States,” says Baker, also a professor at the Universidad Panamericana. “But, if this grows and strengthens, and the United States government wants to pressure Mexico to close that door, the United States would have many elements to do so,” he says.

Diego Ocampo, general director of the supply company LGS, specializes in business between the Asian giant and Latin American companies. Within his portfolio are 300 Chinese suppliers. “During the pandemic, we began to hear from suppliers who had a desire to come to Mexico to set up their factories. They tell us: ‘what Mexico is giving us are all its free trade agreements,’” says Ocampo.

The congestion situation in the Lázaro Cárdenas port in Michoacán has been a great push, warns the businessman. “They tell me ‘we have thousands of cars, we are paying thousands of delays,’” says Ocampo, “so I believe that the future of Chinese automotive companies in Mexico is to assemble here and this will not only help attract more industry, but “It will help the national competition.”

To comply with the USMCA, Ocampo assures, foreign companies could carry out processes such as plastic injection in Mexico, without having to relocate the most valuable and sophisticated part of electrical technologies: the production of semiconductor chips. This possibility has raised some alarms in the United States.

“There is certainly a political dimension here,” says Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS-COA), “They may sell into the Mexican market, but primarily they are looking to export to the rest of North America, which is a much bigger market. And that is, to a large extent, a reality that is beginning to capture the attention of people in Washington.”

Both countries will have elections in 2024, so Farnsworth hopes that the next Administrations, both in the United States and Mexico, will end up addressing the issue. “The bilateral relationship is already under tension and will be even more tense if people perceive that China is entering the United States through a back door in Mexico,” says the specialist.

“The relationship between Mexico and the United States is so deep that we want it to be based on opportunities and growing relationships, rather than imposition and mutual recriminations,” says Farnsworth. “There is a role here for both countries, not only the United States, in terms of enforcing the USMCA, but, frankly, also Mexico who will have to decide who can invest in their country and under what conditions.”

