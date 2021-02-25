FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank data showed on Thursday that lending to companies Euro-zone It slowed last month as new credit flows stalled, as the conglomerate returned to recession and banks narrowed access to credit.

Growth in lending to non-financial companies has slowed Euro-zone, Which includes 19 countries to 7 percent in January from 7.1 percent in the previous month, a relatively high level not far from its ten-year high of 7.4 percent in May.

But the monthly flow of credit to companies recorded a negative 200 million euros, as small increases in the largest countries in the bloc, which are Germany, France and Italy, were offset by declines elsewhere, including Spain and the Netherlands.

Household lending growth slowed to 3 percent from 3.1 percent in the previous month, registering overall stability since April.

The annual growth rate for the M3 Money Supply gauge, which mostly reflects the ECB’s bumper bond purchases, increased to 12.5 percent from 12.4 percent the previous month, in line with market expectations.