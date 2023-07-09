Within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to encourage areas that support its orientations towards an environment that enjoys all the elements of sustainability in order to preserve it for future generations, while the expansion was to motivate society to adopt sustainable means of transportation. An important path of the paths followed by the Emirate in this regard, which has begun to bear fruit, which is evident through many aspects, the most important of which is the steady increase in the number of electric vehicles.

Dubai has witnessed a remarkable increase in the use of electric vehicles since 2015 until today, and the number of those registered in the “green charger” initiative for electric vehicles launched by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority increased from 14 customers in 2015 to reach more than 11 thousand customers by the end of May 2023. These numbers are expected to double in the next few years to keep pace with the emirate’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and work to create a more sustainable future, in which current and future generations will enjoy a sustainable, healthy and safe environment.

This growth in relying on electric vehicles reinforces Dubai’s efforts in the field of sustainability and the transition towards a green and sustainable economy. This growth also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, affirmed that the authority is keen to launch projects and initiatives that would translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai the smartest city. And the happiest in the world, and to promote green mobility, as the authority launched the “Green Charger” initiative to establish a world-class infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations to encourage the public to own this type of environmentally friendly vehicle, which contributes to reducing carbon emissions, and supports sustainable means of transportation in Emirate of Dubai.

He pointed out that the authority is working to increase the number of charging stations to reach 1,000 stations by 2025, as part of its plans to keep pace with the steady increase in the use of electric cars, pointing out that the authority has launched many features to facilitate the charging of electric vehicles on its public charging network. After registering his electric vehicle with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the customer can benefit from the charging stations within an hour of registering the vehicle, as the authority works to create an account for him in the green charger service. The authority also allows all customers, whether or not they are registered in the “green shipper” initiative, to benefit from the service through the “visitor feature”.

Green mobility

The “Green Charger” initiative for electric cars is one of the pioneering initiatives launched by DEWA to support the emirate’s transition to clean energy, reduce carbon emissions left by conventional cars on the streets of Dubai, and promote green mobility, as the increase in the use of electric cars contributed to reducing 236,700 tons of energy carbon emissions, until April 2023, which significantly supports the emirate’s plans to switch to sustainable, environmentally friendly means of transportation.

In the framework of increasing the demand for environmentally friendly electric cars, the authority has completed the installation of more than 370 charging stations in various parts of Dubai. Type 2 plug, quick charger stations (AC 43 kW, with Type 2 plug, DC 50 kW ChadeMO and CCS dual plugs), plus public charger (2 x 22 kW AC, with dual type 2 plug), and wall charger (22 kW AC, single type 2 plug).

The “green charger” stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in many vital locations in the emirate, such as gas stations, public parks, and others. As for the stations located in the customer happiness centers of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, as well as those located in shopping centers, they are available during the opening hours of these places.

the cost

The cost of charging an electric vehicle depends on the electrical energy required to charge the vehicle’s battery, which depends on the capacity of the battery and the driver’s use of it. As of June 1, 2023, the tariff for charging electric vehicles at public charging stations of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been approved at a value of 38 fils per kilowatt. hour with fuel surcharge per kWh.

DEWA, ​​through its “Green Charger” initiative for electric vehicles, provided 13,264 MWh of electricity to charge electric vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai from 2015 until the end of 2022, which contributed to covering a total of more than 66 million and 300 thousand kilometers using electric vehicles. . As of December 31, 2022, the initiative recorded more than 720,000 charging operations conducted by 9,653 electric vehicles registered in the initiative.

The authority allows customers to create a green charger account through its website www.dewa.gov.ae and its smart application, or through the interactive voice response system at the customer care center. The authority also provides a “green charger user dashboard” to facilitate the management of green charger services for electric vehicles.