In a recent article published by Kotaku, market analyst Daniel Ahmadalso quite well known in the community for his intense activity on social media, has revealed a truly impressive aspect of the trend towards digital recorded in recent years, demonstrating how this is increased dramatically since the PS4 era.
The article in question examines what is now the consolidated trend of the videogame market, which sees digital having largely taken over with a notable acceleration in recent years, however it also points out how the physical market still has great importance and still record significant numbers.
As Ahmad told Kotaku, Sony in particular was able to ship 85 or 86 million physical games on PS4 and PS5 in 2023 alone, which is still a significant amount and can move a significant amount of money.
From less than 10% to over 70% in one generation
However, what is particularly impressive is the speed with which digital is supplanting physical media, considering that the greatest increase was recorded practically in less than 10 years.
The analyst in question pointed out how the percentage of digital games on PlayStation in particular, which has a user base still quite tied to the traditional physical market, has gone from less than 10% of the total just before the arrival of PS4 to the current percentage above 70%demonstrating a rapid tendency towards change.
The physical market is smaller, but it’s not dead, Ahmad says, but the rate of shift to digital could also be helped by the move to the next generation: Xbox has already shipped more than 50% of its current-gen consoles in all-digital form with the Series S, and that ratio could increase further with the next machine, given Microsoft’s trend.
Something similar could also happen at PlayStation, although Sony has less of a push towards digital, while Nintendo should be the company most traditionally tied to physical media for the foreseeable future.
#growth #digital #games #PS4 #onwards #impressive #reported #analyst
Leave a Reply