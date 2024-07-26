In a recent article published by Kotaku, market analyst Daniel Ahmadalso quite well known in the community for his intense activity on social media, has revealed a truly impressive aspect of the trend towards digital recorded in recent years, demonstrating how this is increased dramatically since the PS4 era.

The article in question examines what is now the consolidated trend of the videogame market, which sees digital having largely taken over with a notable acceleration in recent years, however it also points out how the physical market still has great importance and still record significant numbers.

As Ahmad told Kotaku, Sony in particular was able to ship 85 or 86 million physical games on PS4 and PS5 in 2023 alone, which is still a significant amount and can move a significant amount of money.