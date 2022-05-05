Seven months have passed since the United States (US) left Afghanistan. An exit questioned by some and celebrated by others. Beyond the “victory” obtained by the Taliban in taking power, there is another no less important triumph: the increase in opium production.

Afghanistan produces more than 80 per cent of the heroin consumed in the world and the income from its production is considerable. An investigation of the Washington Post indicates that only in 2019 the figure reached 113 million dollars annually.

According to the US, their presence in that country was to deal with the vertiginous increase in poppy plantations, from which they extract the elements for the production of opium. Nowthe Taliban regime persecutes drug addicts in the streets, numbering about four million, however, has not prohibited cultivation in the fields.

A February 2022 France 24 report shows how Taliban policemen chase drug addicts in the streets. But the same authorities say that although consumption is illegal, stopping the cultivation of flowers also depends on the international community to which they demand recognition.

In Kabul the situation is complex. Poverty combined with few employment opportunities attract people to consumption or sale. The Washington Post cites the case of a citizen who served as an interpreter for US troops but lost his job. He fell into drugs and is now in rehab.

Without control, the laboratories and crops continue to increase. Peasants are dedicated to cultivation because it is a form of livelihood but also for extremist groups.

In 2018, a United Nations report revealed that the increase in production was 63 percent that year and that in 2017, insurgents reaped profits of between 116 and 184 million dollars only for “taxes” that are taxed on production.

Without control or efforts, Afghanistan continues in its accelerated career of heroin production as well as the alarming number of users on its own soil.

