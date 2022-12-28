Espanyol closed the signing of César Montes, a 25-year-old central defender from Rayados de Monterrey and one of the interesting players in the World Cup in Qatar. It is not just any operation in the winter market, made official from Mexico and with the footballer already in Barcelona, ​​but rather it aspires to be the turning point for a team and a club that are going through a very delicate situation on the eve of Saturday’s derby in the Camp Nou. It is enough to analyze the player’s contract to notice the precariousness of the blue and whites: he would act on loan until June with a mandatory purchase option until 2028, and the payment would also be in installments: one million for the loan and seven million later for the transfer according to some estimates that have not yet been confirmed from the RCDE offices.

The coach Diego Martínez needs to reinforce the team to get out of the compromised zone of the League, located just one point from the relegation zone, and the owner Chen Yansheng needs to show that he maintains his interest in the entity after denying in the board of directors shareholders last December that had begun negotiations for its sale to an investment fund in the United States. President Chen defended his ownership status and promised to allocate the necessary resources to incorporate players and build a second Dani Jarque sports city. This explains the signing of Montes after his incorporation was ruled out last summer because Espanyol did not find the formula for the payment of the eight million agreed with Monterrey.

The coach’s requests, however, do not end with Montes. Diego Martínez hopes that the sports director Domingo Catoira will insist on also hiring a midfielder, a winger, a winger and has doubts about the goal after the vulnerability shown by the three goals on the payroll: Lecomte, Álvaro Fernández and Joan García. The policy of highs and lows has been marked lately by the departure of Raúl de Tomás. The international striker was left out of any chance of playing in the World Cup after he left last September for Rayo Vallecano out of the market, with no option to play until January, for eight million and three more variables when his termination clause was of 70 and its cost in January 2020 was 22 million, a record amount paid by Espanyol to Benfica.

Bad sports policy has not helped the growth of a loyal and stabilized social mass below 30,000 members (the record number stood at 35,589 in 2010). The balance of last September estimated that up to 2,695 members -today there are 27,311- had unsubscribed and that 1,447 subscribers had also been lost since 2019-2020 -now they total 21,681-. Nor does the average attendance at the stadium exceed 20,000 spectators in the League. And the losses of the last financial year amounted to 19.9 million, while the net debt stood at 43 million, double that in the previous balance: 20.3 (the accumulated losses in the last three seasons are about 40 million).

sanitation

The commitment to clean up the club, in any case, was confirmed when he finished paying off the debts he had with Rastar, Chen’s company that owns 99.6% of Espanyol’s shares. The problem is that the owner can no longer inject more money through capital increases – the amount contributed until then was 160 million – since the Chinese government approved a law against capital flight in 2017. Upon arrival at the club At the beginning of 2016, the current president found himself with a hole of more than 130 million. Cheng applied himself in economic policy – ​​the benefits exceeded 25 million in the first five seasons – and announced that he aspired to qualify Espanyol for the Champions League.

Espanyol, however, dropped to the Second Division for one season in June 2020 after losing in the last game at the Camp Nou. Next Saturday he returns to a Barça stadium where he has counted 15 consecutive defeats since the 2009-2010 season. The parakeets do not forget either that their last victory in the culé fiefdom occurred precisely when they were in a delicate situation in February 2009 and they won with two goals from Lo Pelat: 1-2. Diego Martínez’s team aspires to rediscover victory and settle the team with the new reinforcements —Montes will not be able to play this Saturday at the Camp Nou— in the quiet zone of the League.

Sports recovery and increased income are top of Chen’s plans. The opening of the RCDE Hub on Balmes street in Barcelona, ​​the construction of a hotel and the international exploitation of the brand, as well as the 50 million corresponding to television rights, are presented as immediate solutions after the sale of players in the last two years barely 10 million have been obtained. The latest novelty is the agreement with the CryptoSank platform that will even allow the payment of tickets with cryptocurrencies.

The signing of the Mexican defender Montes would therefore be presented as the first proof of the president’s willingness to bet on Espanyol, after having contributed a total sum of around 200 million since 2016, and to stop rumors about the possible sale of a club founded in the year 1900.

