The road to the World Cup in Qatar reaches the final stretch: although the 32 teams qualified for the World Cup have not yet been confirmed, most of the teams are already in and the next step is to know how they will be formed in the groups.
This Friday, starting at 1:00 p.m. Argentine time, the draw will be held at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center in Qatar, but to qualify the wait, FIFA held a drill, which we will review below. Was the team led by Lionel Scaloni lucky? How will he fare in the real draw?
The “Albiceleste” team, which currently has 31 official matches without defeats, shared Group H with Switzerland (hype 2), South Korea (bass drum 3) and Ghana (bass drum 4).
In the event that they qualify for the round of 16, they will would cross against the first or second classified of Group Gwhich was made up of Brazil (bass drum 1), Germany (hype 2), Serbian (bass drum 3) and Saudi Arabia (bass drum 4).
