The World Cup in Qatar is giving us a multitude of surprises. In all the groups there have been bizarre results that have caused teams like Uruguay, Germany, Denmark or Belgium to have to leave at the first opportunity.
One of the most curious details that have occurred so far in the Qatari event, a World Cup in which 32 teams have participated, is that none of them have managed to carry out a full victory in the group stage, that is, the team that wins the world championship will not be able to boast of having won all the World Cup matches.
Only three teams have achieved seven points; Netherlands, England and Morocco. The Africans, who have established themselves as one of the surprise teams, fell into a group made up of Canada, Belgium and Croatia. Not only have they been the team that has scored the most points in the entire group stage, but they have managed to throw out an entire consolidated team like Roberto Martínez’s Belgium from the World Cup. England, for their part, have not lost any games either and have won two of them, but their group was much simpler. Something similar has happened with the Dutch team.
If we look back, we have to go back to 1994 to find an edition of the World Cup in which no team made it to the full in the group stage. In that World Cup, played in the United States, it was Brazil that took the upper hand in a final that was decided on penalties against Italy.
The other two occasions when no team managed to win all the group stage matches were in 1958 and 1962.
In those World Cups only 16 teams participated. A curious fact that makes us anticipate that in a couple of weeks we can see Dani Alves lifting the cup, is that on the three occasions, 1958, 1962 and 1994, in which no national team managed to achieve full victories, Brazil was the tournament winner.
