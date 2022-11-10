The 21-year-old Italians inaugurate the programming in search of a place in the semifinals: there are five scenarios. Lorenzo can’t go wrong with Draper

Tomorrow will be the last day dedicated to the group stage matches of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen Atp Finals. The Allianz Cloud programming will be inaugurated at 2 pm by the match between Matteo Arnaldi (n. 134 Atp) and Jiri Lehecka (n. 74). Then it will be the turn of the American Brandon Nakashima (n.49) and the 21 year old from Perugia Francesco Passaro (n.119). The evening session will start no earlier than 19.30 and will open with the clash between the Taiwanese Chun-Hsin Tseng (n.90) and the Swiss Dominic Stricker (n.111). The first seed of the tournament will close the day Lorenzo Musetti (n.23), who will cross the British Jack Draper (n.41) and will not be able to afford to fail if he wants to reach the semifinal. See also Motta: "Lo Spezia will give its best for salvation"

Passaro and Arnaldi: the scenarios – Despite the defeats suffered in the first matches of the group stage, both Arnaldi and Passaro still have the chance to qualify for the semifinals of the Milanese tournament. Here are all the scenarios of the Green Group:

1) Regardless of the score, if Arnaldi beats Lehecka and Nakashima eliminates Passaro, then the American wins the group, with Arnaldi behind him as second.

2) Regardless of the score, if Arnaldi beats Lehecka and Passaro beats Nakashima, Passaro would move to the top of the group, with Nakashima qualified as runner-up.

3) If Lehecka were to win with Arnaldi in 3 sets and Passaro beat Nakashima in the same way, then Lehecka would win the group, with Passaro ranked second.

4) If Lehecka beats Arnaldi in 4 sets and Passaro eliminates Nakashima in the minimum of partials, then Lehecka wins the group, with Passaro second in the standings. See also Belgium wins 5-1 against Poland with goals from Witsel, De Bruyne, Trossard and Dendoncker

5) Finally, in the event of Lehecka’s victory over Arnaldi in 5 sets and Passaro against Nakashima in the minimum of partials, then Arnaldi would be eliminated, with the other three being positioned in the group based on the percentage of games won in total.

November 10 – 08:29

