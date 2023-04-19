The Colombian group Son de AKA and the Mexican singer Bellakath. RR SS / DARK ROOM

The group Son de AKA has denounced the Mexican Bellakath for plagiarism and unauthorized modification. The legal team of the Colombian group accuses her of having copied for her song kitten of “rhythm, compasses and chorus” of one of his songs, published almost 10 years ago, called my dog’s bone. “Civil and criminal legal actions have been initiated, aimed at compensating the material and non-pecuniary damage to which the members of the musical group have been exposed,” reported the legal company specialized in entertainment rights Legal Master. The artist has not yet ruled on the lawsuit. EL PAÍS has tried to find out the position of her manager, but has not received a response.

kitten last year it became the springboard of Katherine Huerta, known musically as Bellakath. For weeks it was the most listened to song in the country, as well as a phenomenon on social networks, where even the Mexican Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía, appeared dancing to it on TikTok. However, in December, success was clouded. all platforms streaming they withdrew the topic after accusations of plagiarism, although they returned it a few days later.

The singer said she had proof that she wrote it and her producer, Alexito Mix, made the base. “Someone else stole the kitten, unfairly because I am the author, the interpreter, and my music producer is Alexito Mix and we have how to verify it, because we have it registered. Someone made us this bad move, ”explained the singer, who has a law degree from UNAM, but she has dedicated herself to show business for years, as influencers and also an actress, from programs like falling in love, from TV Azteca. Huerta even threatened to file a “multi-million dollar lawsuit” against those who tried to “take it away.”

Now, the legal situation has gone a step further and Son de AKA’s lawyers have filed a complaint for plagiarism and also for libel, after the response of the Mexican artist. “The public expressions of the artist Bellakath that mention slanderous accusations about the “theft” of her musical work Gatita, together with other insulting and even xenophobic and racist expressions by the artist’s attorney, the lawyer Rodrigo Alfonso Elizararrás, against the members of Son de AKA, have been denounced before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation of Colombia”, says the statement. Also facing the legal consequences of the alleged plagiarism are producer Alexito Mix and Bellakath’s mother, Hilda Díaz, who acts as her manager.

The song my dog’s bone It came to light in 2012 and was registered with the Colombian National Copyright Directorate in 2013, according to the group Son de AKA. In the summer of 2022 appeared kitten. “Based on expert opinions, it has been determined that the musical work has similar elements in its rhythm, melodic notes, chords and bars, similarities in the chorus that allows special remembrance, repetitiveness and recognizability, in addition to its grammatical and phonetic constructions of the same context. to the musical work called Kitten, which radically violates the patrimonial rights of the author, moral, related and phonographic rights ”, points out the legal team. The hearings will begin this April, according to the Colombian representatives.

