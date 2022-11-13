The fund, launched by Indonesia, the current chair of the G-20, targets low- and middle-income countries to fund measures including surveillance and increased access to vaccines.

“I expect more support,” the president added in a speech in Bali, where the Group of Twenty is holding its summit this week.

The fund has raised about $1.4 billion so far, including contributions from Indonesia, the United States and the European Union, as well as donors and philanthropic organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The launch of the fund comes amid anger from many developing countries over what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, when rich countries often held the bulk of resources such as vaccines to fight the virus.

The World Bank, which will take on the role of treasurer, and the World Health Organization, which provides advice, put the annual funding gap report for pandemic preparedness at $10.5 billion.

The Indonesian Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, expected the fund’s size to increase with contributions from France and Saudi Arabia, without indicating the size of the expected contributions.

It called for proposals from countries looking to benefit from the fund.