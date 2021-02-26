The Group of Twenty discusses reviving the world economy in light of the pandemic

Today, Friday, G20 finance ministers began a virtual meeting to discuss plans to revive the global economy, which is depleted by the repercussions of the emerging Corona virus.

Officials are also discussing harm reduction plans for poor countries that are unable to compete in the race to obtain vaccines against Covid-19 disease.

In the midst of the global health crisis imposed by the emerging Corona virus, this meeting, which is the first chaired by Italy, of finance ministers and central bank governors in the group of twenty richest countries in the world, began via the Internet.

The meeting will take place in the presence of the new US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen.

“Of course, with the new US administration, it will be easier to reach an agreement” to provide more assistance to poor countries, “because Joe Biden’s approach to international cooperation is much more open” than the previous administration, said Lucia Tagoli, professor of international economics at Milan’s Business School.

But she warned that “raising funds will not be easy, given the economic crisis that affects a large number of countries.”

On Thursday, Washington urged the G20 countries to launch an effective and coordinated vaccination campaign in all countries of the world.

“Without getting vaccinations, low-income countries will have more loss of life and their economic recovery will be delayed,” Janet Yellen wrote in a letter to her G20 counterparts.

Yellen also expressed her willingness to discuss providing new aid through a currency issued by the International Monetary Fund known as “Special Drawing Rights”, to support countries facing difficulties, in a position that also contradicts the position of the Trump administration in this regard.

Several countries from the Group of Twenty, including France, are calling for recourse to this financing instrument that had already proven effective during the 2009 financial crisis.

Last April, the G20 decided to suspend the payment of interest on the debts of the poorest countries, and then extended it in October until July 30, 2021.

To date, the debt interest of only 46 of the 73 eligible countries has been deferred, amounting to $ 5.7 billion.

“We must persevere in order to combat the economic crisis (…) We must be careful not to withdraw our support prematurely,” International Monetary Fund Director-General Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday to La Stampa newspaper.