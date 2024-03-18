During the day, military personnel of the Central Group of Russian Forces inflicted fire on 370 identified targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on March 18 by the head of the group’s press center, Alexander Savchuk.

“During the day, the group’s units inflicted fire on 370 identified targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including three control points, about 50 areas where manpower and equipment were concentrated, and 11 strong points,” Savchuk said.

Bomber, attack and army aviation carried out 50 air strikes in the areas of Tonenky, Severny, Novobakhmutovka and Berdychi. TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems hit two enemy strongholds in the Pervomaisky area.

“The enemy’s losses amounted to up to 380 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 cars, a 120-mm mortar, and two unmanned aircraft control posts were destroyed,” Savchuk specified.

In turn, military personnel of the Eastern Group of Russian Forces destroyed two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Within 24 hours, two control points for unmanned aircraft and two field ammunition depots were destroyed,” said Alexander Gordeev, head of the Vostok group’s press center.

He recalled that over the past 24 hours, units of the Vostok group liberated the village of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye region, and also repelled a counterattack by formations of the 72nd mechanized brigade of Ukrainian troops in the Vodyanoye area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to over 120 military personnel and three vehicles.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the crews of the Su-34 multifunctional supersonic fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) attacked the command post and manpower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern Donetsk direction. The strike was carried out by FAB-500 unguided aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC), the defense department clarified.

On March 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army in the Avdiivka direction. The ministry clarified that the Ukrainian army on this section of the front lost up to 380 soldiers, as well as two armored combat vehicles and 10 cars. In addition, during the day, a US-made M777 artillery system, two D-20 guns, an Msta-B howitzer and two D-30 howitzers were also hit, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

