The officials issued a joint statement pledging to address regulatory loopholes discovered in the banking system in light of the recent problems affecting US and Swiss banks, and said they would continue to work closely with supervisors and regulators to monitor developments in the financial sector.

“We reaffirm that our financial system is solid with the support of the financial regulatory reforms implemented after the global financial crisis in 2008, including significant increases in banks’ capital and liquidity levels, an international framework to effectively solve the problems of failing institutions, and strengthening regulatory and supervisory cooperation,” the statement read. across borders.”

In a separate event, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt told reporters that G7 finance ministers in Japan had “very frank and open discussions” about the challenges they face, including banking regulation.

He said Britain believed the regulatory structures worked as intended and prevented much worse problems, but there were clearly lessons learned, including how digital remittances accelerated deposit withdrawals.

He hailed Britain’s swift move in facilitating a private sale of Britain’s Silicon Valley unit to HSBC, a move that protected deposits without taxpayer support, describing the move as an achievement for regulators.

But he said Britain was reviewing the legal and regulatory structures to ensure depositors could access their deposits as quickly as possible while no further incidents occurred in the future.

Hunt said that Britain was thinking pragmatically in terms of the number of high-growth companies concentrated in one branch of a US bank, and realized that financing options for such sectors needed to be more diversified.

“We’re looking at a wide range of things, including pension fund reform, to see if we can give these companies more options,” he added.

The Japanese Finance Minister said in a press conference that the issue of the US debt ceiling was raised during a working dinner on the global economy, but he refused to disclose what other ministers said on this issue.

The ministers concluded a three-day meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata.