A European Union diplomat said today, Wednesday, that the Group of Seven is considering setting a ceiling for the price of Russian seaborne oil between 65 and 70 dollars per barrel.
Ambassadors from the 27 European Union countries are discussing this proposal with the aim of reaching a common position. Views differ within the European Union. While some are pushing for a much lower price ceiling, others are calling for a higher one.
The Group of Seven, which includes the United States, as well as the European Union as a whole and Australia, is set to start applying a price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports on December 5.
“The G7 appears to be looking for a ceiling of between $65 and $70 a barrel,” the diplomat said.
He explained, “Poland, Lithuania and Estonia consider this ceiling very high because they want to set the price based on the cost of production, while Cyprus, Greece and Malta see it as very low, and it implies the possibility of abandoning more of their tankers.”
Between 70 and 85 percent of Russian crude exports are transported by tankers, not pipelines. The idea of the price cap is to prevent shipping, insurance and reinsurance companies from dealing with shipments of Russian crude around the world, unless they are sold for no more than the maximum price set by the Group of Seven and its allies.
And given that the headquarters of the most prominent shipping and insurance companies in the world are located in the G7 countries, the price ceiling will make it very difficult for Moscow to sell its oil at a higher price.
Since the cost of production is estimated at about $20 per barrel, the cap will ensure profitability for Russia from selling its oil and thus prevent a shortage of supplies in the global market.
Russia’s Urals crude is already being sold within the range being studied, at around $68 a barrel.
The diplomat said most EU countries, led by G7 members France and Germany, support the price ceiling and are only concerned about the ability to impose it.
