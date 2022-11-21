The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries said that North Korea’s repeated firing of missiles “further destabilizes the region, despite the international community’s calls for peace and stability.”

The United States is seeking to rein in Pyongyang, which has tested a missile capable of reaching the US mainland, an official said Friday.

The G7 statement called for “a unified and strong response by the international community, including the need for further significant action by the UN Security Council.”

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States. The representative of the European Union joined this statement.

The G7 statement reiterated the need for a verifiable dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear program, saying the isolated country “will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state.”