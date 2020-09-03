The group of schoolchildren most actively spreading the coronavirus has been identified: scientists from the University of California claim that these are high school students. Research published on website MedRxiv.

Scientists simulated the situation in schools after the quarantine was lifted and found that in the fall the number of infections among high school teachers could sharply increase: 40.7 percent of them may develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Experts say that the spread of the pathogen among young children is lower than among older students. The projections are based on data showing that children under the age of 10 are half as susceptible to infection as older children.

It is noted that it is possible to reduce the level of infection by reducing the number of students in the class. According to the researchers, in middle and high school, the number of students in a favorable scenario should not exceed 10 people. At the same time, up to 20 students can be at the same time in primary school classes.

Earlier it became known that up to 90 percent of those infected with the coronavirus actually do not get sick and do not pose a danger to others. US experts said standard tests diagnose infection in many people who carry relatively small amounts of the virus.