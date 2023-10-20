The popular rock band “Neil Sheri” staged a battle of styles in the new episode of the music show “Salt” on REN TV, which will air on October 20 at midnight. Correspondent Alexander Morozov observed the extraordinary performance of musical hits.

“The whole point of “Nail Sheri” is in their special, memorable musical style, which is often called post-metal core. It is a mixture of aggressive metal and punk. This music doesn’t just charge you,” he said about his impressions.

In the battle of styles during the new episode of the show “Sol”, the group showed that classic rock has not been the same for a long time.

“Yes, all the music has already been played,” says the band’s leader Nail Shariyazdanov.

“There are no great artists, rock has been crushed,” added the band’s drummer.

The Neil Sheri team appeared relatively recently, but already has many fans. The musicians’ work is a fusion of Russian songs with Western ones, and the name of the group used to be the nickname of the band’s leader on social networks.

“Nail Sheri” arose from the group Rock Privet, which crossed Russian hits with popular melodies of Western groups. Previously, mashups of Rock Privet on 25/17 and Nickelback, Chizh and Lady Gaga quickly became popular on the Internet. According to the band’s frontman Nail Shariyazdanov, Rock Privet is more of an entertaining musical project, while Nail Sheri performs original rock with a modern twist.

