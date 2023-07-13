An increase of almost 1300 euros per month for the presidents of the parliamentary groups of the Chamber. This is an additional allowance equal to that already paid to the commission presidents, equal to 2,226.92 euros gross per month, 1,269.34 euros net. This was decided by the Bureau of Montecitorio with a resolution, as reported by Ansa. The indemnity will also come for the presidents of the components of the Mixed group, but reduced by half.

For 2023, the additional allowance will be charged to the budgets of the individual parliamentary groups. From 2024 the allowance will be paid directly by the Chamber. The necessary resources will be drawn from the contribution granted to the parliamentary groups and therefore, it is explained, the operation is with the same expenditure compared to the overall budget of Montecitorio. In essence, therefore, there will be no additional costs.

As reported by Corriere, Pd, Avs and IV with the deputy Roberto Giachetti abstained on the decision to increase the allowances. The other parliamentary groups, the M5s and the centre-right, according to various sources from both the majority and the opposition, voted in favour.