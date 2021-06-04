The population aged 40 to 49 in twenty municipalities can now make an appointment, starting today, to receive the first dose of vaccine. The service is available at murciasalud.es and in the Murcian Health Service (SMS) appointment ‘app’.

Among the twenty municipalities in which this system is enabled are the main cities: Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Molina de Segura. Self-citation is also launched for the population aged 40 to 49 in Abanilla, Alcantarilla, Alguazas, Alhama de Murcia, Archena, Cehegín, Ceutí, Fortuna, Las Torres de Cotillas, La Unión, Lorquí, Los Alcázares, Mazarrón, Puerto Lumbreras, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar.

The immunization of the 254,157 people between 40 and 49 years old who live in the Region begins today in Cieza and Lorca, where 7,000 people have been cited. Starting next week, this new phase of the campaign will be extended to the rest of the municipalities.

THE KEYS Municipalities in which an appointment can be requested: Abanilla, Alcantarilla, Alguazas, Alhama de Murcia, Archena, Cartagena, Cehegín, Ceutí, Fortuna, Las Torres de Cotillas, La Unión, Lorca, Lorquí, Los Alcázares, Mazarrón, Molina de Segura, Murcia, Puerto Lumbreras, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar. How to make an appointment: The service can be accessed through murciasalud.es or the ‘app’ by appointment of the Murcian Health Service. The user will find a date and time, and will only have to confirm the appointment, unless they want to change it. In this case, the window will show you the spaces in the agenda that you have available.

The self-appointment through the web and the SMS ‘app’ It will allow you to choose a shift in a staggered way to receive the vaccine over the next few weeks, according to the Ministry. Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be administered, based on availability.

This new step in the campaign comes thanks to the progress made so far this week in the vaccination of Murcians aged 50 to 59 years. Seven out of ten people in this age group have already received the first dose. This data improves the national average.

520,492 people protected



In total, 520,492 Murcians (34.4% of the region’s population) are already protected with at least one dose. Meanwhile, 285,543 people (18.9%) have completed the immunization schedule, with the two punctures.

Seven out of ten Murcians between 50 and 59 years old have already received the first dose



By age group, vaccination has already concluded among those over 80, and is practically completed in the population aged 70 to 79. Nine out of ten septuagenarians are already shielded against the virus, with the two punctures.

In the 60 to 69 group, 87% have received the first dose. The coverage rate advances more slowly in this group, after the problems registered with AstraZeneca. The use of this vaccine in this age group also explains that only 23.1% have already received the two inoculations. The second dose of the Oxford formula is inoculated at 12 weeks, while in the case of Pfizer and Moderna the puncture occurs at 21 days.

Closer to the average



Vaccination is progressing thanks to the greater availability of vials. According to the figures provided by the Ministry, the Region has received more than 148,000 doses this week, which represents the highest figure reached so far.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 880,295 units have arrived, of which 90% (792,635) have been administered. Murcia is no longer the community with the fewest inoculated vials in relation to those received, surpassing the Balearic Islands (85.3% of administered doses) and the Canary Islands (89.1%). In addition, it is close to the national average, which stands at 93.5% of the doses used. In general, the differences are now smaller between territories.