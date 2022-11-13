It is proposed to deprive the acquired citizenship of Russia for an encroachment on the life of a statesman, a public call for extremism, an attempt to organize a rebellion, robbery and extortion. The corresponding amendment by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the bill on citizenship adopted by the State Duma in the first reading was submitted to the lower house of parliament on November 13.

Thus, it is proposed to deprive acquired citizenship for organizing an armed rebellion with the aim of forcibly changing the constitutional order of the country, desecrating the flag and coat of arms of Russia.

In addition, hooliganism, vandalism, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, robbery, illegal acquisition of weapons and bribes can also become grounds for deprivation of acquired citizenship, writes “RIA Newswith reference to the document.

Earlier on Sunday, it became known that it is proposed to annul the citizenship of the Russian Federation for the dissemination of damaging information about the Russian army, as well as for public calls to violate the territorial integrity of the country.

The violator can be held liable regardless of the time of committing threatening actions. FSB officers will establish the fact of the crime.

On April 5, the State Duma adopted in the first reading the bill “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation”, which was submitted for consideration by the President of Russia. The document expands the powers of the head of state in the field of determining the categories of persons entitled to a simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship. The President of the Russian Federation may determine the categories of such persons not only for humanitarian purposes, but also for any other purposes.