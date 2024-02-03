LEX 18: Major, the groundhog who predicted spring, dies on Groundhog Day in Kentucky.

In Kentucky (USA), a groundhog who predicted the coming of spring has died. About it reports television company LEX 18.

The groundhog, Major, was living at the Second Chance Wildlife Center in Bullitt County. The organization said the animal died peacefully overnight due to age-related heart problems. Major was 10 years old.

LEX 18 journalists emphasized that the groundhog died on Groundhog Day, a traditional holiday in North America celebrated on February 2. On this day, it is customary to observe marmots: if the animal comes out of the hole and does not see its shadow, it means that spring will be early.

“He was full of amazing energy until the very end. He will forever remain in our hearts,” the Second Chance Wildlife Center said in a statement. According to the organization's staff, Major predicted the onset of early spring on Monday. The duties of the deceased animal at the Center will be performed by a groundhog named Josie Burrow.

On February 2, the American town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, once again celebrated Groundhog Day. The predictor groundhog named Phil “announced” that spring will be early this year.