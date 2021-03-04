Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lt. Gen. Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, witnessed yesterday in Zayed Military City the celebration of its 32nd unit, which coincided with the handover of the ground forces command and the inauguration of the martyr memorial and the Land Forces Museum.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Majrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, a number of officials and senior commanders of the Armed Forces, a crowd of officers and non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the ground forces.

The celebration began with the arrival of the patron, after which the musical band played the national anthem, and the military column that was lined up in front of the main podium took an oath of allegiance, and then verses from the Holy Quran were read.

The Deputy Chief of Staff in a souvenir photo with a number of senior officers in the presence of Saleh Al Amiri and Saeed Al Shehhi

Major General Saleh Muhammad Saleh Mujren al-Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, delivered a speech on the occasion of the celebration, in which he said: “Several different occasions have met simultaneously today, which is the occasion of the Day of Unity of the Land Forces, the inauguration of the Martyrs’ Monument, and the inauguration of the Museum of the Land Forces, with the occasion of handing over the leadership between a commander The eighth and ninth ground forces ».

Al-Amiri pointed out that the past six years were exceptional in their circumstances and challenges, and the ground forces soldiers accomplished great deeds in which they were fighting outside the state to protect its interests, and hands guarding and securing the lands and islands of the state, and hands that were adopted to elevate the structure of the ground forces, and no number of new units lined up in the field. Today is only an indication of the efforts of the men of the ground forces.

Issa Ablan Al Mazrouei listening to an explanation at the Land Forces Museum (Photos from WAM)

He added: “Today, on the occasion of Land Forces Day, I feel with you great pride in the great ability our ground forces have reached to carry out full-spectrum operations..also I feel completely reassured in handing over the ground forces’ flag raised high to a generation capable, God willing, to carry the trust. Until such time as it is to be handed over to a new generation. ”

He explained that on this historic occasion, I can only extend to you all without exception thanks and appreciation for your great efforts in the past years, wishing all the new leaders in the ground forces, headed by Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, with success under our wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces (may God protect him), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces .

Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, delivered a speech in which he said that we will meet today to commemorate the thirty-second day of unity, and to contemplate a great march that has laid its foundations, and its pillars were founded by leaders who believed in the meaning of unity, and devoted themselves to the homeland, and its achievements were formed from their visions, until a lofty generous person shook hands with his inspirations The sky, and the shades of prosperity spread out on its slopes.

He pointed out that from the rostrum of pride and glory, we stand with reverence and respect in front of the martyr memorial, which symbolizes the courage and strength of our righteous martyrs from our ground forces … their names are inscribed in letters of light on the pages of the Book of Glory and Loyalty, appreciating their sacrifices and their generosity to light torches of light to preserve dignity This is dear country.

The Land Forces Commander added: “Today comes the inauguration of the Land Forces Museum to tell the story of the past, and link yesterday with today’s reality in all its corners, and to offer generations a prominent culture about the history of the Land Forces so that it remains in memory, entrenched in the conscience, and shows the heritage and heritage in all stages and stages.

He praised the role of the former commanders of the land forces, stressing the great role of Major General Saleh Muhammad bin Mujrin al-Ameri, the former commander of the ground forces, who had the effective contribution and remarkable impact in upgrading the capabilities of our land forces until they reached today this high position in various fields of training, organization, development, and raising Efficiency of combat readiness in a professional manner.

Delivery and receipt

After that, a ceremony was held for the handover and receipt of the flag of the ground forces, and Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, thanked and proud of our wise leadership for the precious confidence, drawing on the assistance of the Almighty, in continuing the march of giving and achievement in the leadership of the ground forces, and facing various challenges in all Domains.

Then the audience watched a review of a number of ground forces units that had been established since 2015.

Lt. Gen. Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, accompanied by Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Majrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, and Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, inaugurated the martyr’s memorial in memory of the 62 brave martyrs of the Land Forces. And those who presented the most magnificent images of sacrifice and sacrifice for the sake of the elevation of the homeland, safeguarding its life and preserving its security and stability, then the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces placed a wreath in front of the martyr’s monument..and then inspected a number of weapons, vehicles, military equipment and equipment for the ground forces, He listened to a brief explanation about it, the nature of its uses, and its implementation of various military operations in all environments and circumstances.

Saleh Al-Amiri gives his speech

Land Forces Museum

The attendees went to the inauguration of the Land Forces Museum, which aims to introduce the history, emergence and development of the ground forces, and includes several sections, including what tells about the past and includes the beginnings of the emergence of the ground forces before the unification of our armed forces, and includes various mechanisms, equipment, weapons, clothes, medals, medals and slogans that were used in those periods, Then followed the post-unification phase / 1976 /, where this section included the same holdings that were used in the past, in addition to the images of leaders and founding fathers who contributed to establishing the unification of our armed forces. Then come the most important external participations of our armed forces and the humanitarian and heroic actions that Mirrored by the personnel and officers of our forces in various parts of the world, while the other sections of the museum embodied the most important events and occasions for the ground forces at the local, regional and international levels and the supervisory roles of our armed forces in general and the ground forces in particular, and the section on the defense future of the armed forces included images and innovations of the global military future. And the far-reaching vision, as the entrance to the museum included pictures of their Highnesses Sheikhs, a plate of honor for the leaders of the ground forces, and pictures of the martyrs Yen sacrificed themselves for the sake of the homeland’s pride and defense.

Saeed Al Shehhi gives his speech

Then the memorial photos were taken by Lt. Gen. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, and Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, along with a number of former commanders of the ground forces, and senior officers of the ground forces.