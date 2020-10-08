Big wins have a lasting impact. They are remembered, for better or for worse, for years and decades. They remain in the memory, constitute milestones or humiliations, they end projects and fire coaches. But they are not always symptoms of decadence or consequence of greatness. Sometimes they just happen. Disconnected from yesterday and tomorrow, without being related to what was happening or what will happen.

Unexpected wins require explanations. That of Aston town to the Liverpool it seemed to cry out for her as incomprehensible. And that it coincided in time with a 1-6 of the Tottenham in Old trafford and it occurred only a week after a City 2-5 Leicester increased the scope of the question: “What is happening in the Premier? “All kinds of theories were developed: the lack of an audience and the atypical preseason were cited as reasons. But sometimes nothing special needs to happen. The wins simply happen.

Let’s say that in the first minutes there is a rebound, an individual error and a whiplash to the squad. It happened to Liverpool in Birmingham, who conceded three goals on long shots deflected by defenders. When you want to realize it, you are already several goals behind. You open up, you open up much more than normal, because the situation is extraordinary and requires it, and it may be that your extreme daring will lead you to the almost impossible comeback or to fall with the whole team. It is a double or nothing, the Russian roulette that is mandatory to play if you are not satisfied with defending minimal handicaps. Sometimes – just sometimes – being thrashed is synonymous with ambition and competitiveness, with an absolute aversion to defeat, and whoever has this temperament assumes that the few times they are going to lose they may lose by many. Let’s not forget that Liverpool himself, when he was chasing the Premier title trying to emulate the Arsenal of The invincibles, gave up his first loss to a Watford which ended up descending 3-0. The same history.