The Brazilian businessman died a few minutes after kissing the bride in honor of his engagement. Reported by Globo.

The couple decided to hold the ceremony outdoors in São Paulo. Immediately after they announced their imminent wedding, 24-year-old Joao Guilherme Torres Fadini and his friends decided to race across the river, undressed and threw themselves into the water.

At some point, the groom disappeared under water and did not swim out again. Friends and the bride could not find a man on their own and called rescuers.

Fadini’s body was found an hour and a half later.