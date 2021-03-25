In the Welsh city of Cardiff, UK, the groom died a few hours after the wedding, which was played in intensive care. Reported by The Mirror.

In late 2020, 30-year-old Jerry Collins noticed that his cheek was swollen. A Filipino who moved to Wales thought he had something with his teeth and consulted a dentist. After a series of examinations, he was diagnosed with an aggressive malignant tumor – melanoma.

Collins began receiving immunotherapy on an outpatient basis in January, but his condition only worsened. In March, the man was hospitalized. Shortly thereafter, his partner, Andrew Godfrey, received a call and was told that the patient had metastases in the lungs. Doctors warned that the patient would soon die.

Then the men decided to urgently fulfill their old dream and get married. Godfrey wanted to legitimize their union, but since there was no time for paperwork, the couple simply held a wedding ceremony with the participation of the hospital chaplain. The wedding was attended by the patient’s parents and sister, who only at that moment learned that there was a romantic relationship between the men. Relatives supported the newlyweds and chided them for not confessing everything earlier.

Collins passed away a few hours after the ceremony. His last words were: “I love you guys so much.”

Earlier it was reported that in India the bride cried for a long time during a traditional wedding ritual and died due to cardiac arrest. This happened during the bidai rite, during which the girl says goodbye to her home and family.