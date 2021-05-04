The groom refused to pay the singer at the wedding and decided to offer him beer, food and bridesmaids as compensation. The man said that because of the pandemic he did not have money for the services of a musician, according to the British tabloid The Mirror.

According to the publication, the singer contacted the groom on Facebook and offered a 50 percent discount on his performance at the celebration. In response, the newlywed “decided to be frank” and wrote that he would not be able to pay for the concert, but he was ready to offer a couple of glasses of beer, food from the festive table and bridesmaids who “during the coronavirus pandemic were starving for guys like wild animals.”

The contractor declined the offer because he himself needed the money. The groom got angry and called him “ungrateful”, and then added that the bride can file for divorce if he does not find a musician for the wedding.

Earlier, the bridesmaids came to the wedding in rubber shoes with holes and with its help they played a trick on the newlyweds. They wore pink clogs with holes for decorative badges from the American brand Crocs. It is noted that the bride asked her friends not to wear crocs at the wedding. Despite this, she didn’t get angry and laughed at the prank.