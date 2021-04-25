In the West things are on fire. The same thing happens in the Eastern Conference, but at an always lower level that seemed like it was going to emerge this year but has come to nothing. The weakest part of the NBA still does not come close to the one that calls the shots, a trend that has become a tradition since the retirement of Michael Jordan until now. And, with what has happened in NBA Sunday this last week, it is confirmed: the Jazz, from the West, are the first team to qualify mathematically for plaoffs this season. A symptom of a problem that comes from afar and that does not manage to make the strength of both sides of the United States equidistant when it comes to basketball. Regardless of whether, this season, the top seed (the Nets, of course), is in the East. Qualifying for the Salt Lake City finals is just one of countless collateral consequences who has had the confrontation between Blazers and Grizzlies in Oregon. The other, of course, favors Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, who remain in an unexpected sixth place in a way whose merit is slightly questioned, more because of rival demerit than because of their own feats. But there they are, after all. That is not little.

With tonight’s results, the Mavs are one game ahead of Portland, which is currently in seventh position. Texans would thus avoid a play-in that nobody wants to play and that forces all teams to stay fit longer than necessary within an already extremely condensed schedule. The Blazers are gradually sinking to unexpected places, they do not find regularity and are doomed to another season that is being the keynote of a worthy project that is going nowhere: a meritorious positive record in the regular season and elimination in the first round of the playoffs. The feeling that in 2019 they reached their ceiling with the Western Finals (for the easy draw, with Thunder and Nuggets in the first two rounds) is accentuated as the seasons go by and they continue to exploit Lillard and turn McCollum into a cool guy, without focusing on a defensive aspect in which they are totally sunk, and that has strengthened a squad (with Carmelo, Kanter) that lives for and to attack. Unique and exclusively.

Against the Grizzlies, they have come face to face with a better organized team, very well worked (enormous Taylor Jenkins and the culture he is creating) and that deserves and wants to qualify for a playoffs that last year was lost due to the work and grace of the coronavirus , That which has taken so much from us and that left Memphis without a final phase. It was the Blazres, precisely, who eliminated them in that play-in that the NBA was invented and has profited this year by adding two teams to that kind of preview to reach the playoffs, one that gives everyone opportunities and takes them away from almost everyone. Against Portland, the Grizzlies got their own revenge with 28 points and 8 rebounds from Ja Morant (29.8 + 6.8 + 8 in the last four games), another 21 points (with 10) from that underrated hero called Jonas Valanciunas and up to five players over ten points. The Grizzlies based their victory on the rebound (54) and their good 3-point percentage (12 of 23, more than 50%). And in a constant advantage that they got in the first half and knew how to manage when their rivals squeezed the most, especially in the last quarter.

In the Blazers, the decisive factor was Damian Lillard’s bad game. The Oregon team’s star point guard went to 23 points with horrible shooting percentages: 8 of 27 (less than 30%) with a 4 of 10 in triples haunted by the rival defense and with only 5 assists, unable to find his companions and put his doll, that so infallible, in tune. McCollum went to 27 points and Nurkic held his team under the boards with 16 points and 19 rebounds, which he rounded off with 5 assists. Carmelo, on the other hand, got four consecutive triples to try the comeback, but he stayed there. In short, a frustrated attempt and a bad moment for a team that seemed unthinkable to play the play-in but that it sinks gradually and chains its fifth consecutive defeat and the seventh in the last eight parties. In other words, problems. And a Western Conference that has the Grizzlies in eighth position and with many suitors for few positions. A real battle that can turn into a war. Tremendous.