Michelle Jenner has been the guest on Wednesday in The revolt. The actress has attended the Broncano program for present your new movie, THE ORFEBRE SECRET, that stars alongside Mario Casas.

As a ritual of the guests, the interpreter has taken the Jiennense the gifts related to his visit, but he also had a couple also prepared for her. One of this has surprised Grison, who has not hesitated to joke about him.

First, Jenner has given Broncano her gift: a pohed timed robot shaped like a peanut. “This did not expect it […] It is one of the most beautiful gifts that have made me […] Frious is thrown and everything, “has been the presenter’s response while the actress laughed at her reaction.” I bought it this morning at the Seville train station. I had no gift and was very worried, “she has sincere.

After talking about the gift, Broncano has given his guest what he had for her, who were inside a black bag. “This is what was over Daniel Sancho or what,” He has joked Grison about it, which has caused laughter in every theater Prince Gran Vía.

“The purchase ticket is coming inside, right?” The comedian has continued with his jocular comment. “We cut this then“The presenter replied.

“But what do you bring me?” Jenner asked the presenter. To the blade, a gallows, a lever and a cable organizer are added. “It seems that I’m going to do chungas things“The actress pointed out with laughter and surprised by the gifts that Broncano has made.