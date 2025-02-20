Throughout its half century of business life, it has become the world leader of the tunneladoras market. With 82 years behind him and the game played, Martin Herrenknecht speaks with great freedom: «The ‘traffic light’ has put great enthusiasm … in destroying the German industry ». Your company has 5,000 employees and a turnover of 1,400 million euros per year, with orders that arrive from the five continents and laws from so many countries that have an apartment just for that.

His concern, however, are not Trump tariffs or bottlenecks of supply chains. “My only nightmare is German politics,” he confesses, and becomes the devastating effects that the legislation launched by the Minister of Economy, the green Robert Habeck, has caused in just three years.

To the question about how the German industry votes, Herrenknecht replies that “vote above all with your feet.” It refers to the fact that 72% of German companies have expanded their positions abroad in recent years, according to the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), to save energy costs and taxes. That means that more German companies leave the country that at any other time of the last 15 years. The United States and China, in particular, attract them with subsidies and less bureaucracy.

At his age, Herrenknecht is not going to stop voting at the Christian -democratic union (CDU) nor will he transfer his company abroad, but intuits that many entrepreneurs will be oriented to political parties that can recover a healthy commercial relationship with the United States, Russia and China. He estimates that he has lost about 100 million in Russia and considers that the sanctions are correct, but notes that now the Kremlin is buying the Chinese, “that they have copied our knowledge.”

The relationship with China has become an existential issue for many German companies. Merkel has already started an intense approach policy and Scholz was one of the first European representatives to travel to China after the pandemic, trying to reopen trade routes. But, currently, it is the extreme right of alternative for Germany (AFD) the game that has established best connections with the Asian giant. The results of brands such as Volkswagen or BMW now depend on the evolution of their businesses in China. Chinese electric cars are more affordable and advanced and any first -line company must be present in that market.

“Since 2022, the German car industry has invested more abroad than in our country,” says Hildegard Müller, president of the German Association of the Automobile Industry (VDA). For the four years from 2025 to 2029, the sector jointly foresees a capital expenditure of 320,000 million euros for research and development and 220,000 million euros for new plants or existing locations.

“The amount of this flow to Germany depends on the location conditions in the country, and currently these are no longer competitive,” explains what is being played in those elections.

The idea that production is carried out somewhere in the world, but the company’s head and development remain in Germany, is misleading, according to the chief economist of VDA, Manuel Kallweit. «This idea is only sustainable as long as a significant production of cars is maintained in Germany. Developers need to prove their novelties in different manufacturing stages and we already find that development is not in Germany ». For German companies, losing collaboration ties now with governments in which their development and sales foci can be fatal. From this point of view, the relationship with China and the United States is decisive.

“In this sense, we have to protect ourselves from international competition (…) they have stopped being afraid for a long 35,000 jobs and drag suppliers like Bosch, which has eliminated another 4,400.

“Of course, I am interested in wages, but above all that the new government ensures that avant -garde technology is here, that we can produce, so that jobs and economic policy are preserved,” says Michael Fiedler, 42, Responsible for the exhaust gas control at Bosch in Stuttgart-Feuerbach. A system that is installed in millions of cars worldwide and with which Bosch has earned good money in the past, but unnecessary in electric cars.

Twelve years ago, when he completed his formation and was hired, he felt that he had “touched the fat man, would be a ‘Boschler’ for life.” But now he knows that he will not continue working there in five years. Beyond the reduction of energy price, he sees nothing in the electoral programs of any party that can reverse the situation.

The regional president of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer (CDU), has proposed a structural change fund for the car industry, similar to the billions for the regions of the lignite, but admits that the foreseeable expense in defense greatly limits the investment capacity of the investment of the State.