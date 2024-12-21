If the Christmas spirit is required of me to write about what I experienced in Montjuïc, all the generosity will go to Hansi Flick’s team, especially in the direction of Pedri and Raphinha, who finished the game physically exhausted and emotionally devastated, lying on the ground for a long time. the grass, wondering how you could lose such a well-played game. The answer lies with Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, a group of footballers at the service of a radically pragmatic idea of ​​football, as if it were not a sport, but rather a plumbing job without spectators. Deservingness and ornament are elements that do not interest them. Winning no matter what is the religion, tying is also a commandment. They are to enjoyment what the Grinch is to Christmas. Thieves of other people’s joy. All due respect to them, they have been happy for years. Defending tooth and nail and making each attack exceptional, that’s why they take advantage of it so much and others like Barça sometimes don’t have the advantage of accumulation.

The Blaugrana had many scoring chances, they moved the ball from one side to the other, combining the long and short passes, they honored the belief of those who understand football as an escape route to beautify the leisure of their lives. But they failed to score, especially Lewandowski, and they lost, although they did everything to win. Simeone’s sect declared victory.

Let’s bet on the result for a day and praise the intensity with which the Blaugranas took on the role. Marc Casadó, who has been on the rise lately and has gone from anonymous uncle to tribe leader, warned midweek that to beat Atlético he had to match them in energy. The statement was nothing from the other Thursday (although he said it on Thursday), but it sounded logical after the intolerable attack of laziness of his teammates in the games against Las Palmas and Leganés.

Simeone celebrates Atlético’s winning goal Alex Caparros/Getty

Flick aligned himself with his replicant Kimmich and reciprocated by choosing the brave Gavi and Fermín to alleviate the loss of Lamine Yamal. Simeone’s team was waiting in front, represented now on the pitch (what was missing) by one of his sons, Giuliano, who takes football as if next week they were going to put him in jail and he would have to give everything to commute. the pity To counteract that momentum, there is nothing better than recruiting the two homegrown players with the most sacrifice, that couple who acts as if during their training phase at La Masia they had done extracurricular activities at fight club. The plan went well. Barça drowned Atlético, locked them in their field and Pedri floating and Raphinha goading again and again overwhelmed the colchoneros. 1-0 at half-time.

Those of us who had been at this the longest frowned and understood each other without saying anything, and Atlético agreed with us by being extremely faithful to itself in a couple of minutes. First, not returning a ball that due to fair play belonged to Barça and, later, taking advantage of two crumbs of bread to make himself a sandwich with which to devour Barça. In the end, to make matters worse, they scored the second.

And Atlético stole Christmas from Barça.