It’s been 22 years since Jim Carrey stepped into the green skin of “The Grinch”a film directed by Ron Howard that after its premiere became a Christmas icon of the 2000s. Despite being a film suitable for everyone, the truth is that after several viewings, some viewers have noticed a subtle adult scene that the youngest did not understand at that time. What happens in the curious sequence?

Although the feature film has some slightly mischievous jokes, there is one that hides a detail that refers to a sex game .

The secret of the Grinch’s mothers

The moment in question stars little Cindy Lou Who, who tries to find out what happened in the Grinch’s childhood. To do this, she goes to the house of the two women who raised him.

Thus, through a flashback we see the baby Grinch arriving in a basket at the door of the house of his adoptive mothers, who are hosting a party on Christmas night.

A hidden sex game in “The Grinch”

At first glance, this meeting seems ordinary, but if we look closely at one detail, we will realize that it’s not a normal party .

The vase in which the party guests leave their keys. Photo: Universal Pictures

The reason is hidden in a glass vase in which guests deposit their keys . Why would they put all these objects in the same place?

The answer is that it is actually a “swinger party” , a meeting in which the guests arrive to exchange partners. The game consists of taking a key and leaving with its owner to spend the night together.

From this revelation, it’s clear that the directors slipped some adult jokes into the film. Will there be others that the audience hasn’t noticed yet?