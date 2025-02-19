The family Grimalt Monfort, founder of the well-known Ale-Hop stores With his emblematic cow, he will be in charge of representing this year the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia in The entrepreneur of the year in Spain Organizing EY in its XXVIII edition. The Alicante business saga has been recognized with that award for the two territories and will now participate with the rest of the winners of other regions in the national election.

Vicente Grimalt and his children Raúl, Sergi and Darío have been recognized for their outstanding business career during the delivery of recognition on Wednesday in Valencia. The Alicantina company has More than 300 points of sale and uses more than 2,000 people. In addition to Spain, it is already present in Portugal, Italy and Croatia.

After collecting the award, Vicente Grimalt, president and founder of the companyhe said that: “This award is a recognition of all the effort and work of our team, because without the hours nodes would be possible. We come from humble origins, where every step has been the result of passion, dedication and dedication and The desire to do things well.

In the words of Fernando Diaz Requena, director of EY in the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia: “It is an honor for us to recognize the Grimalt Monfort family with the Entrepreneur Award of the 2024 of EY for the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia. At a time when the devastating DANA effects have been an example of leadership, teamwork, effort and solidarity, it is essential to celebrate the trajectory of Exemplary companies such as Ale-Hop, which contribute significantly to the strengthening of our community. “

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, who highlighted “the trajectory, determination and strategic vision of a businessman committed to his land” such as Vicent Grimalt, and of companies such as Ale-Hop that for themselves have for themselves, who for themselves, “They are agents of change for their economic impact, but also for their social, territorial contribution and their projection of brand and job well done.”

New investment

He also recalled the investment planned by the group The Activa Safor project, whose objective is the implementation of a logistics platform with an estimated investment of 120 million euros and the creation of 1,000 direct jobs.

With this award, Ale-Hop will compete in the National Final of the Entrentidor of the Year of EY, which will gather in March 2025 in Madrid the winners of the different geographical areas in which the contest is divided. The national winner will represent Spain in the world final, the ‘Ey World Entrepreneur of the year’, which will be held in Monaco.