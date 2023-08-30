Our prayers have been answered: BMW is finally going back to modest kidneys.

BMW has been very progressive in terms of design in recent years, but the aesthetic aspect has been somewhat lost sight of (to put it nicely). A BMW without crazy design frills would therefore be very welcome. We don’t want to celebrate too soon, but we could just see this car later this week.

This week the unveiling of the ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ is scheduled. This is a concrete harbinger of a completely new generation of electric BMWs. Oliver Zipse (Chairman of the Board of Directors at BMW) previously promised that this concept car will be quite ready for production.

BMW already lifts a corner of the veil, with a small one teaser. We don’t get to see much yet, but what we get to see is important. The Neue Class does not get a huge grille. That is already good news.

This teaser also confirms the suspicion that the Vision Neue Class builds on the above i Vision Dee. The angular grille and the folds in the hood of the teaser are familiar to us.

The i Vision Dee looked very futuristic, but there were also clear influences from BMWs from the past. So it seems that the Neue Klasse not only goes back to the past in terms of name, but also in terms of design. And we don’t mind at all.

You need more than just a nice grille for a successful design, so we have to wait until next Saturday. Then the Vision Neue Class will be unveiled on the eve of the IAA in Munich. We from Autoblog will also be present there, so keep an eye on the site for live footage of this car.

