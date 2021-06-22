The grill in which Alberto Samid was discovered this Monday violating his house arrest issued a statement in which was completely detached of the excuses that the slaughterer made to try to explain why he was eating there.

The meat entrepreneur had stated during an interview he gave on Monday afternoon that he was there as part of his work outings and had gone to deliver merchandise, but from the Paja Rota Instagram account they denied it.

“Mr. Alberto Samid does not have no relationship with Broken Straw and we demystify (sic) everything this person as his attorney may have said. He does not own, is not a provider, nor an investor in our restaurant, has no connection, “began the message in a series of three stories on the social network.

In addition, from Paja Rota, a chain that has two other branches in addition to the one in Ramos Mejía where the events occurred, clarified that its “personal did not recognize it he was not even aware of his judicial situation. “

The grill where Alberto Samid was in denied having relations with the meat businessman

“A client managed to recognize it and immediately began to record a video (which later went viral) where she can see how customers kick him out of the store“continues the text.

“We want to confirm that Alberto Samid have no relationship with Paja Rota and we will not let them come out to tell each other lies about our beloved Grill “, ends the statement.

Samid, for his part, had argued that, in addition to being a supplier, he had had to go for a special request from “the owner of the premises“to his wife, taking into account that this Tuesday the Central Market will go into recess.

“The owner of the premises is very friend of my wife, they play tennis together. Then he called my wife asking for merchandise when he found out what was going to happen (in the Central Market), “said the slaughterer.

In addition, beyond the fact that the work permits granted by the Justice they do not enable you to go out to eat, had argued that, once at the premises, he had met by chance with two friends who invited him to lunch. “They gave me a little meat,” Samid justified himself.

The moment of the escrache

The slaughterer was eating a steak with salad when at least two women recognized him and approached him to reprimand him.

One of them started filming him with his cell phone and even asked him if he could “show the electronic anklet” that should monitor him. “Aren’t you ashamed to be here?”Another of those present crossed it.

The restaurant, despite coronavirus restrictions, it was full of people.

The woman who filmed it, named Norma, told the TN channel that after the scandal Samid and his two companions they left without paying and that the owners had to run them to pay the bill.

“It is a shame that I am walking in a restaurant without any problems,” said Carlos another of the witnesses who was in the restaurant that was shown indignant.

DB / DS