That is one of the biggest raptors, with a wingspan approaching 3 meters. The 4 species current in France have all the time taken up residence within the steep rocks of the Grands Causses (Aveyron), their ultimate habitat. The naturalists, who participate of their reintroduction, right this moment attend with fervor and keenness at their replica.

Assist from the shepherds

40 years in the past within the Grands Causses, it was pioneers who made it doable to reintroduce raptors, then nearly extinct. To make sure their upkeep, naturalists depend on the assistance of shepherds. The latter reserve their wounded or deceased sheep for the quarry. “This very fast cleansing will forestall any doable dispersion of pathogens, viruses or micro organism”, explains Bruno Veillet, head of the League for the safety of birds within the Grandes Causses. An previous custom, which can be reborn right this moment.

